Brokerages Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is ($0.48). TPI Composites posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Cowen cut their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 255.88 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

