Brokerages Expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Post $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Genuine Parts also posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.92 and its 200-day moving average is $123.71. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.