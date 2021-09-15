Brokerages Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to announce $87.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.40 million and the highest is $93.10 million. Inogen posted sales of $74.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $359.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.60 million to $365.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $387.39 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $398.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,093.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $460,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,298.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,693. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $153,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inogen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,341,000 after acquiring an additional 38,368 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 9,920.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 753,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Inogen by 51.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,754 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGN traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,828. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.22 and a beta of 0.90. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $82.35.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

