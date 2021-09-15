Brokerages Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.03). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of SOI stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,055. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 2.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.