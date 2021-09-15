Brokerages Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.80. Steven Madden reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.04 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOO traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.80. 793,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,321. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $45.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

