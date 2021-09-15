Brokerages Set Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target at $680.71

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $680.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $706.45 on Friday. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $297.44 and a 12-month high of $735.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $612.31.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.