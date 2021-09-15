Brokerages Set Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Price Target at $40.75

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $886,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,801 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $11,436,000. Ulysses Management LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 280,245 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 35.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 161,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $35.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.29 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

