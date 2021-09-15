Brokerages Set Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Price Target at $40.75

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.
In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $886,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $35.87.
Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.29 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.
Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile
The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.
