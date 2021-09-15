Brokerages Set Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Target Price at $9.42

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 34.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 237,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 116.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 81,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 33.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,314. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a market cap of $326.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.46.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

