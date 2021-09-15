Brokerages Set Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target at $7.00

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITRG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Integra Resources stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $138.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Integra Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Merk Investments LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Integra Resources by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 72,223 shares during the period. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Integra Resources by 84.4% during the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the period. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

