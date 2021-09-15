Brokerages Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Target Price at $72.36

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Truist Financial cut Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 20th.

MRCY stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average is $64.40.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Mercury Systems by 75.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Mercury Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 645.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 443,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

