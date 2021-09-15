Brokerages Set The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) PT at $34.53

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.56.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in The Mosaic by 968.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

