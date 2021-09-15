Brokerages Set UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Price Target at $10.60

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $13.18 on Friday. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

