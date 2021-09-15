Brokerages Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) PT at $306.55

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $306.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $10.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.60. The stock had a trading volume of 479,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,268. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.80. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $364.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,446,055 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9,654.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,535,000 after buying an additional 494,513 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 513.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,294,000 after buying an additional 431,029 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $112,760,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 137.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,510,000 after purchasing an additional 329,536 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

