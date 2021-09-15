Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Shares Down 0.3%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$53.39 and last traded at C$53.78. Approximately 30,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 71,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.94.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.01.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

