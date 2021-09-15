Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,162 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,529,000 after acquiring an additional 609,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after acquiring an additional 513,095 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 485,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 340,852 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEPC opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

BEPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

