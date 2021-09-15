Bunicorn Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.12 Million (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000888 BTC on exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $11.96 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00075577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00127421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.83 or 0.00178612 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.38 or 0.07396459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,131.46 or 1.00158915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.72 or 0.00898388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

