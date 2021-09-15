Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Hovde Group

Stock analysts at Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BY. Stephens cut Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $22.93 on Monday. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $865.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Kistner purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.