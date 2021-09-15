C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Patricia A. House Sells 100,000 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Patricia A. House sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $5,066,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,292 shares in the company, valued at $521,392.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.89. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $826,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.78.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

