C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Patricia A. House Sells 100,000 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Patricia A. House sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $5,066,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,292 shares in the company, valued at $521,392.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.89. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $183.90.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.78.
About C3.ai
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
