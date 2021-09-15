CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Brokerages expect that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.88.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,022. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 17.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.61. 1,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.03 and its 200 day moving average is $254.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. CACI International has a one year low of $198.46 and a one year high of $270.73.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

