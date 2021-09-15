Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Calavo Growers worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,849,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 517.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 43,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after buying an additional 24,347 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

CVGW opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $633.05 million, a P/E ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.50.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

