Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 32,151 shares.The stock last traded at $23.00 and had previously closed at $24.48.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $591.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

