Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) is Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,423 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF comprises 5.5% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $28,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,011,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 379,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,801,000 after purchasing an additional 82,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6,821.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 133,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SYLD traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,409. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $68.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.72.

