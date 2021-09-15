Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 87.9% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $451.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

