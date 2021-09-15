Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 12,450 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $28,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

NYSE:IBM opened at $136.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.61.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

