Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $38.55 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $38,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $458.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $438.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $469.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

