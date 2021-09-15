Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 420,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,198 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $33,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,492,000 after purchasing an additional 547,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,524,000 after purchasing an additional 388,780 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 467,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after buying an additional 232,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,200,000 after buying an additional 151,956 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

