Capital One Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Kimco Realty in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KIM. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

