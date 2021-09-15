carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Declares Dividend of $0.72

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.7153 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

carsales.com stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. carsales.com has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of carsales.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

