CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of IGR opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50.

Get CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.