CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 193,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $33,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CDW by 213.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $193.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $203.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.32.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.