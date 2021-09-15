Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.61. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%. Analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.