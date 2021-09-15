Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $149.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $103.30 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

