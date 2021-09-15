Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 133.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 47,224 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 29,232 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86.

