Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 2,774 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,303 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.66%.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

