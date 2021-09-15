Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,376,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,648 shares of company stock worth $11,023,940. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

