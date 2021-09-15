Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.