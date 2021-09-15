Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Centene by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after acquiring an additional 173,170 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. Citigroup increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $67.26.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

