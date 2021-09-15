Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $73.50 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNC. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after buying an additional 53,525 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Centene by 1.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 222,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 4,596.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 439,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,081,000 after buying an additional 430,022 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Centene by 18.7% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $239,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

