Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $73.50 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNC. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.89.
Shares of CNC stock opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59.
In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after buying an additional 53,525 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Centene by 1.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 222,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 4,596.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 439,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,081,000 after buying an additional 430,022 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Centene by 18.7% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $239,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.