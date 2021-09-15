CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will report $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $7.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. Citigroup began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

