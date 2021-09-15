Charles R. Schwab Sells 21,691 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $1,557,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SCHW opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 16.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $594,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

