Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.98. 24,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -182.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.05. Chegg has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

