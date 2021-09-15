Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.

CPK traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,036. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,718 shares of company stock valued at $595,644 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

