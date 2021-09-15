Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Chewy in a research report issued on Monday, September 13th. William Blair analyst D. Carden expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

CHWY has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

Chewy stock opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,611.00, a PEG ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.09. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.35.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,130 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

