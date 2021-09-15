Chimera Investment Co. (CIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on October 28th

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years.

Shares of CIM opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The company had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chimera Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,698 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Chimera Investment worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

