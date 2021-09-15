China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
CHPXY opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. China Pacific Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.