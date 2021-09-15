Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.37. 21,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 58,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHGCY)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

