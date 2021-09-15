CIBC Raises Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) Price Target to $63.00

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

AIF opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $847,223.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.