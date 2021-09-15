Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 46,334 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,334 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $22,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 18.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 65.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

