Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 155,301 QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 155,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,005,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.49. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

