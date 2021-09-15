Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 318 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,884,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,962,000 after purchasing an additional 181,784 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after purchasing an additional 241,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,883,000 after buying an additional 59,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,599,000 after buying an additional 467,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $152.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.06 and its 200 day moving average is $172.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. Benchmark lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

